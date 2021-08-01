 Skip to main content
Wanda M. Kruchten
CRIVITZ—Wanda M. Kruchten, formerly of Racine, 66, passed away at the Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence in De Pere, on Monday, July 19, 2021. In keeping with her wish a private family service was held. For those who wish memorials can be made to SAFE Haven of Racine, 1030 Washington Ave. 53403, or your favorite charity. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd., 552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

