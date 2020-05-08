× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 23, 1970 — May 5, 2020

Wanda L. Fonk, 49, of Yorkville, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home.

Born in Waukegan, Illinois on September 23, 1970, she was the daughter of Wendell and Agnes (nee Antonacci) Hall. Her early life was spent in Grayslake, Illinois, and Salem, Wisconsin. She graduated from Avon Grade School and Westosha Central High School. On October 31, 1998 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Gary Fonk. Following marriage, they moved to Phillips, Wisconsin. She has been a resident of Union Grove for over 13 years.

If you knew Wanda, you knew she lived to care for others in her presence. She enjoyed spending her time surrounded by family and friends. Wanda not only carried her heart on her sleeve, but she had a personality that made people around her smile. Everyone enjoyed her bubbly, lively spirit.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Gary Fonk; mother, Agnes Hall; children Richard and Alyssa Fonk; brothers, Dan and Rob (Julie Rano) Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, Wendell Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.