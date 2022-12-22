Walter "Wally" Simons

April 22, 1942 - Dec. 19, 2022

KENOSHA - Walter "Wally" Simons, age 80, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Born on April 22, 1942 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late George and Isabella (Krisor) Simons. He attended local schools and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

On September 2, 1961 he was united in marriage to Elfriede "Fredie" Ohm. Their union was blessed with 41 years of marriage before she preceded him in death in 2002.

On August 14, 2005 he was united in marriage to Sue Welke. Their union was blessed with 17 years of marriage before his passing.

Retiring in 2010, Walter worked as a machinist for many years at MacWhyte Wire Rope and most recently at American Roller. In addition, Walter worked part-time jobs as an auto mechanic and tow truck driver.

He enjoyed fishing, walking, all sports, going to the casino and square dancing. He also enjoyed traveling to Germany, Las Vegas and to his home in Northern WI. He loved spending time with family and friends and was always available to help repair or build something.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Simons; his daughter, Kathleen Simons; his grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca) Wallace, Steven (Tina) Wallace and Jeffrey Stueck; his great-grandchildren, Evan and Kayleigh Wallace; his mother-in-law, Mildred Welke; his brothers-in-law, Dale (Monica), Tom (Denise) and Scott (Colleen) Welke, James Baker and his sister-in law, Jane Ohm. Walter leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and special pets, Flea and Lily.

Walter was preceded in death by his first wife, Elfriede Simons; his daughter, Margaret Stueck; his brothers, George, Richard and Eugene Simons; his fathers-in-law, Fritz Ohm Sr. and Leroy Welke; his mother-in-law, Erna Ohm; his brother-in-law, Fritz Ohm Jr. and his sister-in-law, Rita Baker.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to share stories and loving memories of Walter.

