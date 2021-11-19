March 26, 1932 - November 12, 2021

RACINE - Walter "Wally" R. Madsen, passed away Friday November 12, 2021 at the age of 89. Wally was born in Racine on March 26, 1932, to the late Rudolph and Margaret (nee Pedersen) Madsen.

Wally graduated from Washington Park High School. Wally proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following the war, he went on to earn a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On December 27, 1958, Wally married the love of his life, Rita Buisse. They shared 44 beautiful years together before Rita preceded him in death, also on November 12, in 2002. Together, they raised five children: Mark (Rebecca) Madsen, Matthew Madsen, Andrew (Jackie) Madsen, John (Patty) Madsen and Elizabeth Madsen (Wagner); 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Including his beloved Rita and his parents, Wally was preceded in death by his grandson Ryan; daughter-in-law Catherine; sister Ellen (Dean Rasmussen) and brother George.

Wally was an active member of Bethania Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers, Racine Chamber of Commerce and Ducks Unlimited. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, hunting and gardening. Wally will be remembered as a charming and charismatic gentleman in an Irish cap and cardigan sweater with the ability to make friends anywhere and everywhere he went. Above all, he will best be remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday November 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with funeral service to start at 6:00 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park the following day at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Froedtert 7CFAC nurses for their loving and compassionate care.

