 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walter 'Wally' G. Hansen
0 Comments

Walter 'Wally' G. Hansen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 26, 1932—Sep. 30, 2021

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—Hansen, Walter George “Wally”, 89, died September 30, 2021, after a long struggle with dementia. His wife, Georgia, and family were at his side.

He was born February 26, 1932, in Racine, WI to George and Lydia Hansen. Wally grew up on a farm, graduated from Waterford Union High School, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Georgia Paap, in 1954. They raised four children. He owned and operated the Otto Paap Co., Inc. for 31 years, was a member of the Raymond School Board for 20 years, and was a lifelong, active member of Raymond Christian Fellowship (Raymond Baptist Church), holding many positions of leadership there.

Wally enjoyed working in his award-winning flower gardens. Some of his best times were spent attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren.

Wally is survived by his wife of 67 years, Georgia, his children: Rae (Bob) Guth of Burlington, Todd (Beth) Hansen of Raymond, Kay (Jon) Erickson of Union Grove, and Jane (Todd) Dunnum of Raymond. He is further survived by thirteen grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Betty (Cliff) Gruenwald and Lila Cosmades; sister-in-law Jackie Becker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at RAYMOND CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP (8638 W. Highway K) from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Private family burial at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Raymond Christian Fellowship or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 S. 27th St. 414-761-2750

www.heritagefuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News