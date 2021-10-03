Walter 'Wally' G. Hansen

Feb. 26, 1932—Sep. 30, 2021

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—Hansen, Walter George “Wally”, 89, died September 30, 2021, after a long struggle with dementia. His wife, Georgia, and family were at his side.

He was born February 26, 1932, in Racine, WI to George and Lydia Hansen. Wally grew up on a farm, graduated from Waterford Union High School, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Georgia Paap, in 1954. They raised four children. He owned and operated the Otto Paap Co., Inc. for 31 years, was a member of the Raymond School Board for 20 years, and was a lifelong, active member of Raymond Christian Fellowship (Raymond Baptist Church), holding many positions of leadership there.

Wally enjoyed working in his award-winning flower gardens. Some of his best times were spent attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren.

Wally is survived by his wife of 67 years, Georgia, his children: Rae (Bob) Guth of Burlington, Todd (Beth) Hansen of Raymond, Kay (Jon) Erickson of Union Grove, and Jane (Todd) Dunnum of Raymond. He is further survived by thirteen grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Betty (Cliff) Gruenwald and Lila Cosmades; sister-in-law Jackie Becker, and numerous nieces and nephews.