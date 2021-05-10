 Skip to main content
Walter "Wally" Edward Garbisch
Walter "Wally" Edward Garbisch

WATERFORD—Walter “Wally” Edward Garbisch, 90, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, May 7, 2021.

A Celebration of Wally’s life will be held at Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church (6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mark Jaramillo officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Family and friends are also invited to a Time of Remembrance and interment with full military honors at Forest Hill Memorial Park (3301 E Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154) at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Memorials in Wally’s name may be directed to the Parkinson’s Association (16655 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005) and/or Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church. To view the full obituary and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

