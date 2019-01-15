March 7, 1943—January 13, 2019
Walter Theodore Feldt, 75, of Racine, passed away January 13, 2019 at his home.
Born on March 7, 1943, in Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Walter and Eleanor (Hauschild) Feldt. He graduated from Carle Place High School in New York, studied Mechanical Engineering at Cooper Union in NY, and Theoretical and Applied Mechanics at Northwestern University.
Dr. Walter Feldt was a professor of engineering at UW Parkside; retiring in 2004.
Complete obituary information will be made available at a later date.
