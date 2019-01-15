Try 1 month for 99¢
Walter Theodore Feldt
Anne Wasilevich

March 7, 1943—January 13, 2019

Walter Theodore Feldt, 75, of Racine, passed away January 13, 2019 at his home.

Born on March 7, 1943, in Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Walter and Eleanor (Hauschild) Feldt. He graduated from Carle Place High School in New York, studied Mechanical Engineering at Cooper Union in NY, and Theoretical and Applied Mechanics at Northwestern University.

Dr. Walter Feldt was a professor of engineering at UW Parkside; retiring in 2004.

Complete obituary information will be made available at a later date.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Walter T. Feldt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments