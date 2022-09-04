Feb. 10, 1989 - Aug. 30, 2022

RACINE — Walter Steven Hayek IV, age 33, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born in Kansas City, KS, February 10, 1989, son of Debbie L. Sneed and Walter A. Hayek III.

Steven was raised in Racine, and graduated from J.I. Case High School "Class of 2007." His passion was anything with a motor and hunting up near Rhinelander. He was a motorcycle mechanic and had worked at Firehouse Performance in Kenosha since 2015. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, four wheelers, and snowmobiles.

He will be remembered as very organized, unselfish, always giving of himself, and willing to help anyone in need. If you needed something he would get it for you. Above all, he treasured the time spent with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his loving fiancee, Erika Nelson; his parents: Debbie L. Sneed, Walter A. (Cheryl) Hayek; his sister, Brittany Hayek; grandfather, Walter M. Hayek Jr.; half-brother, Michael Petersen; step-father, Dan Lloyd; step-siblings: Megan, Daniel, and Emily Lloyd; niece, Amiyah Ann Lloyd; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Mary Hayek, Shirley (Albert) Kopulos.

Relatives and close friends are invited to celebrate Steven's Life, at Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State Street, Thursday, September 15, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to