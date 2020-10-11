October 7, 1943—September 28, 2020

Walter “Skip” James Knapp, of Racine, WI, passed away in his home on Monday, September 28th, 2020 at the age of 76 in Roswell, GA from complications related to a brain aneurysm.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fran Oliver Knapp, and two sons, Geoff Knapp of Atlanta, GA and Brian Knapp of Jacksonville, FL, and four grandsons. He also leaves behind his sisters, Vicki Butler and Kris Bournoville, both of Racine, WI.

Walt was born on October 7, 1943 in Racine, WI. He graduated in 1961 from Horlick High School where he proceeded to join the United States Navy. While in service to the Navy, he met the love of his life, Fran, while in port in Virginia. Walt and Fran got married at the William & Mary chapel on July 24, 1965. They began their life together in Racine, WI, where he studied History at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee class of 1970. From here, Walt and Fran grew their family with the births of Geoff and Brian while moving around the country with Walt’s job, finally settling in Plantation, FL in 1981 until 2000. After a forty year plus career, Walt and Fran retired in Roswell, GA.