Walter Petrikat, 81, of Racine passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Woods of Caledonia.

Funeral Services for Walter will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 11 am. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.