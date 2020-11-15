 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walter Petrikat
0 comments

Walter Petrikat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Walter Petrikat

Walter Petrikat, 81, of Racine passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Woods of Caledonia.

Funeral Services for Walter will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home at 12 p.m. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 11 am. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News