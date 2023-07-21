Jan. 28, 1931—June 8, 2023

GREENWOOD, SC—Walter M. Kroll, age 92, went home to be with his Lord on June 08, 2023.Wally was born in Racine, WI, on Jan. 28, 1931. He raised his family in Racine, retiring from JI Case Company after decades of employ. Chandler, AZ, became home until relocating to Greenwood, SC, in 2022. Our family would like to thank George and Jean Kroll for their special care of Dad during this past year.

Wally was united in marriage to Carol M. Raasch, on September 20, 1950, Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Racine, WI. Carol passed away in 2017.

Their loving family legacy includes: Deborah (Curtis) Schumacher, parents of Erika (Michael) Tominna; George (Jean) Kroll; Marianne Richow Kroll Douglas, mother of Sarah (Darrin) Dreger, Laura (Scot) Mitchell, and Michael (Tanya) Kroll; Thomas (Laura) Kroll, parents of Jessica and Joshua Kroll, both predeceasing their Grandfather, and Elisabeth (Lisa) Kroll Hazlett, mother of Daniel (Paria) Hazlett, and Adam Hazlett.

Family blessings continue with great-grandchildren: Colin and Aiden Tominna, Jackson and Ava Mitchell, Alexandria Parker-Kroll, Katelin Kroll, and Madeline Kroll.

Further details at LEGACY.COM and RACINE JOURNAL TIMES DIGITAL.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Walter and Carol will be September 20, 2023, Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Racine, WI. Visitation 10:30 a.m., Celebration Service 11:00 a.m.