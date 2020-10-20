1997—2020

In Loving Memory of Walter Lee Edwards III who died peacefully, Friday.

At his request no service will be held.

Walter was dearly loved by father Walter (Erin), mother (Cindy), brother Justin (Nichole), brother (Jevon), grandparents, several uncles and aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and many loyal and caring friends. We will miss our dear son and brother.

He believed in finding one’s purpose

He loved everything about cars

He loved creating music and sharing it with others

He like to find the humor in things

He was an inquisitive and curious freethinker

He loved to talk about ideology

He liked to learn about different cultures and customs

He searched for his purpose and passion

He loved hard and was extremely giving

He honored those close to him

Walter will always be remembered as a loving son and brother who was an old soul, living the question with young eyes, a vintage heart and a beautiful mind.