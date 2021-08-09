June 4, 1928 – August 4, 2021

RACINE — Walter K. Hedding, age 93, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Walter was born in Shennington, WI on June 4, 1928 to William and Julia (nee: Fredrickson) Kruschke. A graduate of Tomah High School, he went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army. In 1954, Walter was united in marriage with Margaret (nee: Humphrey). Sadly, she passed away on November 17, 2001 at the age of 69.

With a profound work ethic, Walter was employed by Racine Steel Castings for many years. Walter was a longtime member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and the American Legion. Among his interests, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his son, William “Bill” Hedding; daughter, Roberta (Mike Miller) Albright-Miller; daughter-in-law, Darlene Hedding; grandchildren: Farrell, Shannon (Eric), Teri, Mark Jay and Sarah; great-granddaughter, Kyla; sister, Louise Olsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.