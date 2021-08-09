June 4, 1928 – August 4, 2021
RACINE — Walter K. Hedding, age 93, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Walter was born in Shennington, WI on June 4, 1928 to William and Julia (nee: Fredrickson) Kruschke. A graduate of Tomah High School, he went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army. In 1954, Walter was united in marriage with Margaret (nee: Humphrey). Sadly, she passed away on November 17, 2001 at the age of 69.
With a profound work ethic, Walter was employed by Racine Steel Castings for many years. Walter was a longtime member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and the American Legion. Among his interests, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his son, William “Bill” Hedding; daughter, Roberta (Mike Miller) Albright-Miller; daughter-in-law, Darlene Hedding; grandchildren: Farrell, Shannon (Eric), Teri, Mark Jay and Sarah; great-granddaughter, Kyla; sister, Louise Olsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Walter was greeted in Heaven by his father, William Kruschke; mother, Julia Opper; wife, Margaret Hedding; brothers, Lee and Leon; five beloved children, Farrell, Beverly, Julia, Nancy Kay and Karla; son-in-law, Mark Albright; and brother-in-law, Russell Olsen.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in Wyeville Cemetery (located just outside of Tomah, WI). In memory of Walter, spend an hour or two of your time with a loved one / family member to honor the way Walter lived his life.
Special note of thanks to the wonderful nursing staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care and support given in Walter’s time of need.
