SHEBOYGAN FALLS—Walter “Buzz” Koshen III (formerly of Racine), age 83, passed away February 22, 2023, at home. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday March 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Services will be held in the funeral home on Monday March 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for Walter’s complete obituary.