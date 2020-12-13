Walter H. Steidl

On January 5, 1957 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Rose I. Chiappetta. They shared fifty-nine beautiful years together before Rose preceded him in death on July 11, 2016. Walter was employed with American Motors for over thirty years before retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Walter will be remembered fondly for his ability to fix anything, his love of dancing on Saturday nights with Rose, hunting in Pittsville and most of all his great devotion and dedication to his family.