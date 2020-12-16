Walter H. Steidl
1930 - 2020
RACINE - Walter H. Steidl, age 90, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Walter was born in Cashton, WI on June 1, 1930, son of the late Jacob and Anne (nee: Suhr) Steidl.
On January 5, 1957 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Rose I. Chiappetta. They shared fifty-nine beautiful years together before Rose preceded him in death on July 11, 2016. Walter was employed with American Motors for over thirty years before retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Walter will be remembered fondly for his ability to fix anything, his love of dancing on Saturday nights with Rose, hunting in Pittsville and most of all his great devotion and dedication to his family.
Walter will be dearly missed by his children, Jeffrey (Mary) Steidl, Terri Steidl, Susan (Jeffrey) Sykes; seven grandchildren, David, Rachel, Dana, Tyler, Sean, Jennifer, and Amy; siblings, Leona Leis, Julia Kumm, Eugene (Lori) Steidl; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arthur (Mary) Chiappetta, Janice Steidl, Billie Steidl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister and brothers, Helen Steidl, Richard Steidl, Jerome (Phyllis) Steidl,. sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ernie Leis, Elmer Kumm, and Eva (Bob) Rawley, Mary (Ernie) Rossi, Jill (Bill) Wade, and Albert Chiappetta.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday, December 18, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The family will then process to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street for a private family Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11:00 a.m. Private family entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Calvary Garden Crypts. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
