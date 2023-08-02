Dec. 12, 1947 — July 27, 2023
RACINE—Walter Ernest Veto, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine, WI, December 12, 1947 son of the late Elwin and Mary (Nee: Olszewski) Veto. Walter proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1968 stationed in Vietnam in combat. He was a member of AMVETS, the VFW and the Americal Division. Walter enjoyed reading (he only read nonfiction books), fishing and annual trips with his sister to see his fellow comrades at the Americal Conventions. He will be remembered for his signature “Just the facts Ma’m”. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Surviving are his sister, Mary Jane Veto; nieces and nephews: Tammy Mirgai, John (Michelle) Garner, Patty (John) Anderson, Katie Jo (Keith) Bumgarner, DJ Veto; great nieces and nephews: Justin Kannenburg (Alyssa), Jessica Kannenberg (Chris), Jakab (Elizabeth) Mirgai, Isabella Garner, Nicholas Garner, Jackson Anderson, Ally Anderson; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law: Dennis and Holly Veto.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 4:00-6:00 p.m. A prayer service followed by full military honors will be held Wednesday 9:00 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Special thank you to Justin and Alyssa for their care of Walter.
