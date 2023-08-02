RACINE—Walter Ernest Veto, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine, WI, December 12, 1947 son of the late Elwin and Mary (Nee: Olszewski) Veto. Walter proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1968 stationed in Vietnam in combat. He was a member of AMVETS, the VFW and the Americal Division. Walter enjoyed reading (he only read nonfiction books), fishing and annual trips with his sister to see his fellow comrades at the Americal Conventions. He will be remembered for his signature “Just the facts Ma’m”. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.