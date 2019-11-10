August 18, 1935 - November 4, 2019

RACINE - Walter E. Davis Sr., age 84, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Safe Harbour Homes, Mt. Pleasant. He was born in Winchester, Kentucky, August 18, 1935, son of the late Walter and Beatrice (Nee: White) Davis.

Walter proudly served in the United States Naval Reserve and United States Air Force. He was a meat cutter with Fohrs Meats & Catering and other various meat markets. Walter was a longtime member of the Church of God. A huge Badger and Packer fan, he also had a great love for his dogs where he enjoyed sporting them and was the recipient of many awards. His other pastimes included fishing, hunting, photography, and tending to his rose garden.

Survivors include his children, Tammie (Victor) Rysdam, Walter (Susan) Davis Jr.; son-in-law, William Sigrist; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane Davis, Joslyn Davis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his children, Phillip Davis, Cheryl Sigrist; and brother, Lloyd (Gaylene) Davis.