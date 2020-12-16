January 27, 1924—December 12, 2020
RACINE—Walter B. Kozial, age 96, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. Walter was born in Chicago on January 27, 1924, son of the late Stanley and Victoria (Migala) Kozial.
Walter graduated from St. Phillip’s High School in Chicago “Class of 1942”. During World War II, he proudly served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed in Hawaii. He was instrumental in testing the firing of rockets from fighter planes. On October 26, 1946 at St. James Catholic Church in Chicago, IL he was united in marriage to Virginia Zajac. They shared over seventy years together before Virginia preceded him in death in 2017. Walter owned and operated Kozial Produce for over forty years before retiring in 1990. After he retired he painted, along with his grandson, for Seniors Helping Seniors for 10 years. He was also a docent at Batten Field Airport Museum in Racine, WI. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, and sports especially the Bears, Cubs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He loved to tell jokes, sing, and was also a food connoisseur. Walter cherished his Polish heritage and loved dancing polkas with his wife Virginia.
Walter was a dedicated father and family man and will be dearly missed by his children, Jill (Bill) Angel, Marilene Kozial, Larry (Pat) Kozial, Annette (Brian) Wishner, Rosemary Bush, David (Patty) Kozial; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley (Bunny) Kozial; brother-in-law, Joseph (Adele) Zajac; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Private family services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 19, 2020, beginning at 9:30 A.M. (visitation), service at 11:00 A.M. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. To view the service online, please visit Walter’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services and then Live Stream.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.