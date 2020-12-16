Walter B. Kozial

Walter graduated from St. Phillip’s High School in Chicago “Class of 1942”. During World War II, he proudly served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed in Hawaii. He was instrumental in testing the firing of rockets from fighter planes. On October 26, 1946 at St. James Catholic Church in Chicago, IL he was united in marriage to Virginia Zajac. They shared over seventy years together before Virginia preceded him in death in 2017. Walter owned and operated Kozial Produce for over forty years before retiring in 1990. After he retired he painted, along with his grandson, for Seniors Helping Seniors for 10 years. He was also a docent at Batten Field Airport Museum in Racine, WI. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, and sports especially the Bears, Cubs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He loved to tell jokes, sing, and was also a food connoisseur. Walter cherished his Polish heritage and loved dancing polkas with his wife Virginia.