RACINE – On Monday, January 3, 2022, one of the greats from “The Greatest Generation” ended his earthly journey. Wallace “Wally” Olsen Passed away at home, per his wishes. Wally was born in 1927. He experienced a childhood steeped in Danish and Norwegian culture and traditions, of which he fondly remembered.

Wally, along with several friends, joined the war effort at age 17. He served on a PT boat in the Philippines. He returned safely and had the benefit of America’s post-war prosperity.

Wally was employed at several factories, settling at J. I. Case. He retired in 1986. During this time, Wally met the love of his life, Ruth B. Sorg. They were united in marriage in 1960. And became a family along with her three children: John, Jim, and Judy. Matt came along in 1963. Ruth preceded him in death in 2019. Wally and Ruth enjoyed many happy years together. They loved going to Las Vegas. The also traveled to Hawaii, the Bahamas, San Francisco, and back and forth to Florida once retired.

Wally loved to golf and volunteered for the Washington Park Retired Men’s Golf League for 30 years. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and tending to his yard. Wally was always up for a good game of Cribbage or Sheepshead. He dabbled in crossword puzzles as his health issues progressed. When Wally was unable to continue to do a lot of his favorite things, he continued to hold his head high, right up to the end. His faith was strong. He attended the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, serving as an usher for 50 years.

Left to cherish his memory are Matt (Teri) Olsen, John Winters, Jim (Kathy) Winters, and Judy (Glenn) Schueffner; sister-in-law, Barb Paap; grandchildren: Kevin Winters, John Andrew (Jill) Winters, and Gregg Schueffner; great-grandchildren: Logan and Liberty Schueffner, John Elliot Winter (fiancee, Katie Leak), and Brayanne (Mike) Hagensick; great-great-grandchildren: Carter and Kenadee Hagensick; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of Wally’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, beginning with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the ceremony at 1:00 p.m. Private service of committal with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please share your condolences and memories of Wally at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Special thanks to Joan, Chaplain Sherry, nurses: Kyla and Steve, all the aids at Heartland Home Hospice and Brightstar, and Colette for brightening his days and making his life easier. Wally was especially fond of Lytisha, T, and Jasmine – thanks for everything you have done for him. A very special thank you to his neighbors, Jim and Diane, and Juan and Lydia for always watching out for him, helping him, and keeping him safe. God bless all of you!

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361