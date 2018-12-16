Wallace J. Koepke
September 28, 1949 - December 10, 2018
RACINE – Wallace J. Koepke, 69, died at home after a long battle with various medical crises on Monday, December 10, 2018.
Wallace was born in Browns Valley, MN on September 28, 1949 to Donald S. and Ruth E. (nee, Costello) Koepke. On January 5, 1975, Wally married the former Cynthia S. “Cindy” Krueger, celebrating 43 years of marriage. He served in the United States Air Force. Wally was the Global Manager Internal Audit and Policy and Control at CNH (Case), retiring in 2004. He last worked as a claim's adjuster with the Reginal V.A. Center. Wally was a life member of the VFW and American Legion and was a member of the Institute for Internal Auditors.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Koepke; his brothers, Don (Jean) Koepke of Medina, OH and Jim (Mary) Koepke of Bloomington, MN; brother-in-law Jim (Sandy) Krueger of Fort Myers Beach, FL; sisters-in-law, Karen (Chuck) Erickson of Alden, MN and Sandy Johnson of Eagle Lake, MN and 9 nieces and nephews and numerous Grands, cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Marge Krueger; brother-in-law, Larry Krueger; and niece Julie Krueger.
In keeping with Wally's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Veterans Help Organization, PBS or Feed America.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
