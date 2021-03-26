W. Sue Elms

May 20, 1937—March 22, 2021
Sue was born in Hiwasse, Arkansas, to Aleah (Black) and Arnold Elms. She had two brothers who preceded her, Charles and Jack. She grew up at the Vulcher Mine in Arizona, and later, in Puyallup, Washington. Sue loved the ocean and “her mountain,” Mt. Rainier.
After graduation in 1955, Sue joined the U.S. Air Force. She did her basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, and was a member of the 329th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron and eventually landed at Patterson, New Jersey. She was proud to participate in the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2019.
During her military service, Sue met and married James Van Horne. They had three children: Charles (Cathie) Van Horne of Menomonee Falls, WI, Sharon (Dan) Theisen of Mt Pleasant, WI, and Carol (Tom) Richter of Brandon, WI.
Sue worked 30+ years at the JC Penney distribution center in Milwaukee, as an order processor. She also drove school buses for many years. She never missed an opportunity to drive a “charter” bus to get to her own kids’ sporting events. It was rare that she would miss a musical or theater event for her children and grandchildren.
Sue also loved her gardens, made amazing pie crusts, and hundreds of Christmas cookies every year. She was a painter, a piano player, an elementary school tutor, and enjoyed sewing and crafting. She also traveled across the country multiple times, enjoying her trips with her dog, Max to Alaska and St. Louis.
She loved her dogs and all animals. Her rescue dogs brought her much joy and comfort through the years.
In addition to her three children, Sue is survived by five grandchildren: Stewart (fiance Bethany) Van Horne, Aleah Van Horne, Natalie (Andrew) Severson, Courtney Theisen, and Michael Maggitti.
Per her request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made online to: Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin. Or to your local Humane Society.
The family wishes to express immense gratitude to the Nurses and all staff at Zablocki Medical Center, as well as the VA Center in Union Grove, for their excellent care over the years.
