W. Sue Elms

May 20, 1937—March 22, 2021

Sue was born in Hiwasse, Arkansas, to Aleah (Black) and Arnold Elms. She had two brothers who preceded her, Charles and Jack. She grew up at the Vulcher Mine in Arizona, and later, in Puyallup, Washington. Sue loved the ocean and “her mountain,” Mt. Rainier.

After graduation in 1955, Sue joined the U.S. Air Force. She did her basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, and was a member of the 329th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron and eventually landed at Patterson, New Jersey. She was proud to participate in the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2019.

During her military service, Sue met and married James Van Horne. They had three children: Charles (Cathie) Van Horne of Menomonee Falls, WI, Sharon (Dan) Theisen of Mt Pleasant, WI, and Carol (Tom) Richter of Brandon, WI.

Sue worked 30+ years at the JC Penney distribution center in Milwaukee, as an order processor. She also drove school buses for many years. She never missed an opportunity to drive a “charter” bus to get to her own kids’ sporting events. It was rare that she would miss a musical or theater event for her children and grandchildren.