RACINE - Vondell "Vonnie" Kis passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Froedtert Community Hospital in Menomonee Falls, with four of her daughters by her side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on June 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (1503 Grand Ave) with Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass. A private interment will take place. Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary - www.draeger-langendorf.com.