March 5, 1931—March 26, 2022

RACINE—Vivian M. Fichtner, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Vivian was born in North Shelton, NE, on the family farm on March 5, 1931. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in North Shelton, NE, and confirmed there on March 25, 1945. Vivian attended Zion Lutheran School through eighth-grade and graduated from Wood River High School in Wood River, NE, in May of 1949.

After graduation, she worked at Swift and Company in Kearney, NE, as a ledger clerk until the plant closed in 1954. After closing, she worked as a ledger clerk at Consumers Public Power District in Kearney until February 1960.

On March 22, 1959, Vivian married Allen Fichtner at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney where he was the school principal, music director, and organist. She faithfully supported Allen throughout his 40 years of teaching and music ministry in Nebraska, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Vivian and Allen were blessed with four daughters.

Throughout Vivian’s life, she was actively involved in church functions. She belonged to and served as treasurer of Trinity Lutheran’s Ladies Aid for many years, organized confirmation brunches and Easter breakfasts, and taught Sunday School and helped with Vacation Bible School. Vivian’s love of baking was reflected in her many donations in support of Trinity’s annual Rummage/Bake Sale. She volunteered for many Aid Association for Lutherans (Thrivent) projects and supported Lutheran High by working at their thrift store.

Vivian enjoyed working with flowers in her garden and looked forward to choosing and planting them every spring.

While being a full-time housewife and mother, Vivian worked part-time at JCPenney and enjoyed being an Avon representative for 40 years.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Hulda Baade; and her husband, Allen. She is survived by her daughters: Gayle Fichtner of Southgate, MI, Gwen (Andy) Thomas of Wichita, KS, Glenda Fichtner of Burnsville, MN, and Glynne (Scott) Draeger of Sturtevant, WI; grandchildren: David and Carrie Thomas of Wichita, KS; sister, Velma (Gerald) Taubenheim of Broken Bow, NE; sister, Luetta Lammers of Hazard, NE; sister, Ruby Hatfield of Kearney, NE; cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a visitation at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday before the service from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

For those wishing to remember Vivian in a special way, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid have been suggested.

The family wishes to thank the Aurora at Home Hospice Care Team.

