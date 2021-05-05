December 7, 1929—April 30, 2021

BURLINGTON—Vivian Jane Schulz (nee: Kerkman) age 91, passed away peacefully Friday, April 30, 2021.

Vivian was born in northern Illinois on December 7, 1929 to Lila and Norbert Kerkman and grew up in Powers Lake, Wisconsin, where she loved swimming in the summer and ice-skating in the winter. She had wonderful memories of her grade school years in the one room Randall School. Besides her mother and grandparents, she was raised by her stepfather, Carl Hlavacek.

She graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1947 and attended the teachers college in Union Grove for one year. In 1949 she married young WWII veteran, Vernon “Buddy” Schulz at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners, WI. They were married for 69 years before his passing in 2018.

Vivian worked at the Master Mechanics factory in Burlington, and also took care of children, as well as raising four of her own. No one was more important to her than her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom, in her eyes, were perfect. She loved organizing trips to the Domes, parks, zoos, and museums for “the kids”. She was a person of strong faith, and very prayer-full; all of her family members, close and distant, were beneficiaries of her prayers.