Vivian B. Zember

April 3, 1928 – April 19, 2019
RACINE – Vivian B. (nee: Bedard) Zember, age 91, passed away peacefully at Lakeshore at Siena on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Vivian was born in Fort Francis, Ontario, Canada on April 3, 1928 to Joseph and Irene Bedard. She worked at Neisner’s Dime Store and SC Johnson Wax before marrying John A. Zember on August 13, 1948 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. John passed away on May 3, 2010.
With a profound Catholic faith, Vivian and John were longtime members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and, later in life, St. Lucy Catholic Church. She truly enjoyed Polka music – especially Molly B; and spoiling her cat, Kitty. Above all, Vivian loved spending time with her entire family.
Vivian will be dearly missed by her children, Karen (David) Fiskum, Theresa (Greg) Heiser, Jeffrey Zember and Michael (Melanie) Zember; grandchildren, Jennifer (Cory) Nielsen, Johnny Bender, Jeffrey John Zember, Michael Zember, Randall Zember, Daniel Zember and Josh (Samantha) Heiser; great-grandchildren; sister, LaVerne Hoglund; sister-in-law, Donna Bedard; nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Vivian was preceded in death by her beloved son, John; beautiful daughter, Diane; brothers, Arthur and Alfred Bedard; sisters, Carol James and Ruth Bruno; and by John’s parents, Joseph and Anna Zember.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery – Hwy 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 9:30 – 11 a.m.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Vivian’s nieces, Linda & Nancy Hoglund; Ascension Hospice Care, Hospice Alliance and Lakeshore at Siena ( especially the nurses & aides) for the compassionate care and support given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
