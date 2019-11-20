October 14, 1925—November 14, 2019
STURGEON BAY—Vivian Alice Larsen, 94, formally of Racine, passed away on November 14, 2019, at Door County Medical Center.
Vivian was born to the late Alfred and Harriet Larsen on October 14, 1925, in Racine. She worked for We Energies for 42 years.
Vivian is survived by her cousin, Jean (nee: Riegelman) and her husband, James Murphy; as well as other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie (Fred) Sunsted.
Private interment for Vivian will be held at Mound Cemetery. Online concordances may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Whispering Heights and Door County Medical Center for their kind care of Vivian.
