Virginia S. (nee Ivanoski) Fohr

November 11, 1933—February 23, 2021
LAFAYETTE, IN -
Virginia S. “Ginny” Fohr, 87, formerly of Racine passed away in LaFayette, Indiana on February 23, 2021. She was born in Racine on November 11, 1933 the daughter of Peter and Marie (nee Koss) Ivanoski.
Ginny was united in marriage to Myron “Bud” Fohr in Racine, WI on December 6, 1952.
She is survived by her son Scott and his wife Kelly; grandchildren: Haley (Cooper Crane) Fohr, Hannah (David) Murray and Allison (Alyssa) Fohr.
Ginny is further survived by one brother, Ken (Rosie) Ivanoski in addition to other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud on January 5, 2002, son Greg; brothers: Peter, Lee and Clarence (Mitzi) Ivanoski.Ginny was laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her husband in Racine, WI.
Ginny’s family suggest memorials to Parkinson’s Foundation, parksinson.org.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
