Virginia R. Klus

February 16, 1925—February 14, 2019
RACINE—Virginia R. (nee: Buckoski) Klus, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.
Virginia was born in Antigo, WI on February 16, 1925, the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (nee: Stefl) Buckoski. She moved to Racine in 1943 during World War II for employment. Virginia attended Bowler High School and completed her high school education at Gateway Technical College in 1984. After many years, she retired from the Senior Aide Program in October of 2002. Virginia was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, reading, walking, doing crossword puzzles, and especially playing Bingo.
Virginia is survived by her children, Priscilla Thompson of Wautoma, Terry Klus of Racine, Carolyn (Steve) Novak of Shell Lake, Bryan Klus, Vicki Klus of Racine, April (Jeff) Heian of Cape Coral, FL; nine grandchildren, Brandi and Denise Thompson, Misti Clinton, Jamie Novak, Danielle Johnson, Amy, Kevin, Ryan and Stefanie Klus; eight great grandchildren, Cody and Reese Andresen, Kyler Shields, Bailey, Taylor and Peyton Novak, Brett and Trace Russell, great-great grandson, Wyatt Andresen, sister-in-law, Mary Buckoski, former daughters-in-law, Janet Klus and Susan Bertemann. She is further survived by her special friend, Betty Larsen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Buckoski, son-in-law, Donald Thompson and great grandson, Eric White.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank Community Care and the staff at Parkview Gardens, Hospice Alliance and Ridgewood Care Center.
