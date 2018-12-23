June 2nd, 1926—December 10th, 2018
MEQUON—Virginia Mae Scott passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2018, in Mequon, Wisconsin at the age of 92.
She was born to Emma and Oscar Larson on June 2nd, 1926, in the Town of Clayton, Wisconsin. Upon graduating from High School she moved to the Milwaukee area where she met and married the brother of her sister-in-law, Wilbur Scott.
After they had their first son, she and Wilbur built a house on Hart Drive in Wind Lake where they made their home for the next 30 plus years. Virginia enjoyed gardening raising both vegetables and flowers. She also loved to travel both within Wisconsin, across the US and abroad. She raised 2 boys while working part-time at Johnnie’s Grocery in Wind Lake, and as an Office Manager at Dandilion Park in Muskego. When the Park closed she still wanted to stay busy and finished out her working career with the Town of Norway where she helped to update Election Records and was the Secretary for the Sanitation District.
After selling her home on Hart Drive she moved into the Norway Shores Retirement Apartments in Wind Lake where she lived until 2006 when she moved on to an Assisted Living Center.
Virginia was the youngest of 3 boys and 3 girls. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wilbur and all of her siblings. She is survived by son John (Tammy) Scott, David Scott, and David’s’ daughter, Brittany (Shawn) Scott.
Virginia was cremated and a ceremony celebrating her life will take place around her birthday, June 2nd, 2019.
