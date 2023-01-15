Virginia Mae (Miller) Kraus

Feb. 11, 1932—Jan. 6, 2023

Virginia Mae (nee: Miller) Kraus, 90, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at residence.

Virginia was born in Wisconsin on February 11, 1932 to the late Earl and Percilla Miller. She was united in marriage to James Michael Kraus on September 13, 1956. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, shopping, and baking.

Virginia will be missed by her children: David (Sharon) Dunning, Bonnie Hansen, Teri (Jon Allyn) Kraus, Sandra (Lloyd) Swager, Thomas (Bev Rice) Kraus; grandchildren: Amy (Rick) Dreikosen, Sharon (Joe) Elsinger, Anthony Hansen; Westin (Tamila), Mason (Mikaela Farran), and Geneva; great-grandchildren: Austin, Ashley, Anthony, Zeus, and Gracie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, James Kraus on February 24, 1998; brother, Robert Miller, son-in-law, Craig Hansen and great-grandsons: Jean Marvin Neu and Adam Craig Hansen.

A Private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

