Virginia L. DeRose

In 1948, at a dance, Virginia met Richard DeRose and they fell in love. They were married in 1949 in Racine at St. Rose Catholic Church. Together, they raised three children, Rodger, Rick, and Mary, in a home that Richard built on Lawn Street. Virginia's role in life was at home raising their children and instilling life values in them. She was a true believer and protector. With those actions, she created the belief that drives her family today. She always said that the best thing you can do for anyone is to believe in them and let them surprise you with how far that belief can go. She also taught her family the power of compassion, which she embodied in her life. She gave without expectation and she was always willing to help because it was the right thing to do. She was honest because in her world there was no other way to be. She taught her family the power of being original and authentic. If she wanted to say or do something, she did. Instead of judging people, she reached out to understand them. She had a deep faith in God and she was a regular at Sacred Heart in the neighborhood where the family was raised.