1924 - 2020
In memory of Virginia L. DeRose, who passed peacefully from natural causes at the age of 96 on December 28th, 2020. Her legacy of strength and love of family leaves a lasting impression on those whose lives she touched.
Virginia was born in Clarksburg, WV in 1924 to Mary Rose Tricocci and Salvatore Marano and was the 7th of 12 children - 6 brothers and 5 sisters. Her parents emigrated from Cosenza, Italy to West Virginia, where her father worked in the coal mines, before relocating to Racine, WI to work with agricultural machinery. One of her earliest childhood memories was about sitting outside on the porch each day with her siblings waiting for their Dad to get home. Although her family didn't have much when she was young, inevitably each day he would bring home something small for them - even if it was as simple as a piece of bread. She fondly remembered her mother's baking talents, something she clearly inherited as her baking and cooking was a talking point throughout her life.
Family and food brought fulfillment to Virginia. Virginia's kitchen was her area of expertise. As one of the older children, she took on the role of caring for her younger siblings and learned early on how to bake and cook by assisting her mother. Feeding a household of 14 was certainly no easy task, so Virginia learned recipes that would take advantage of every single piece of food - often grown in their own garden - and turn it into something delicious. Those years of cooking and caring for everyone carried over into later years, where life centered around the kitchen table, family gatherings, and many meals. Just as important as getting together was what was going to be made for each occasion.
In 1948, at a dance, Virginia met Richard DeRose and they fell in love. They were married in 1949 in Racine at St. Rose Catholic Church. Together, they raised three children, Rodger, Rick, and Mary, in a home that Richard built on Lawn Street. Virginia's role in life was at home raising their children and instilling life values in them. She was a true believer and protector. With those actions, she created the belief that drives her family today. She always said that the best thing you can do for anyone is to believe in them and let them surprise you with how far that belief can go. She also taught her family the power of compassion, which she embodied in her life. She gave without expectation and she was always willing to help because it was the right thing to do. She was honest because in her world there was no other way to be. She taught her family the power of being original and authentic. If she wanted to say or do something, she did. Instead of judging people, she reached out to understand them. She had a deep faith in God and she was a regular at Sacred Heart in the neighborhood where the family was raised.
Virginia's big and genuine smile warmed friends and strangers alike and left a lasting impression of warmth and grace. She was an authentic force for good and gave her time generously to the causes that meant the most to her - her husband, her kids, grandkids, the church, helping others at the YWCA. Nightly, Virginia prayed for the poor children. She did all of this, quietly, without ever calling attention to herself. She will be remembered for being a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Over her 96 years, her love for family remained her focus and her resolve to give to others remains a powerful lesson and legacy.
After 71 years of marriage, the love of her life, Richard, passed away on October 9th of 2020. The family takes great solace that they are eternally reunited. Virginia and Richard leave those of us who celebrate their lives with the memories they gave us, the good they did, and the dreams that they had for their family. Virginia's treasured family recipes will continue to be taught to each generation and help carry the memory of a woman who lived a simple but profound life that was filled with the fullness of love.
Virginia is survived by her children Rodger (Ellen), Rick, and Mary (Steve); her grandchildren Steve (Kim), Nicole (Adam), Danielle (Ben), and Ryan (Janelle); and her great-grandchildren Layton, Nolan, Benjamin, Meghan, Maelyn, Jowan, Luke and Isabelle.
Virginia is also survived by her brother Louis (Joan) Marano and sister-in-law Angie Marano
A private celebration of her life will be held for the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the care and compassion shown by Aurora Hospice nurses.
