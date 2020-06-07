April 17, 1947—May 29, 2020
Virginia Kay Johnson, age 73, passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at Kenosha Estates. Virginia was born in Racine on April 17, 1947, daughter of the late Angelo and Yolanda (nee: Puzzo) Natale.
She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1965”. Virginia will be best remembered for her great love of her family, especially her grandchildren.
Virginia will be dearly missed by her children, Angela Christman, Steven Hellesen, both of Racine; grandchildren, Steven Hansen and Tyler Christman; great grandson, Jonathan Christman; sister, Sharon Winger; niece, Lauren (Rick) Dewhirst; great niece and great nephew, Isabella and Anthony Dewhirst; the love of her life, Tom Sorenson; cousins, other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.