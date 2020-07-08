Virginia K. Sigwart (Nee: Fink)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 22, 1942—July 3, 2020

SUSSEX, WI/Formerly of Racine—Virginia Katherine Sigwart, age 77, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital. She was born in Racine, August 22, 1942, daughter of the late Nicholas and Gladys (Nee:Ruf) Fink.

Virginia graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1960”. She had been employed for many years at Von Schrader Company retiring from Racine Industries. Virginia was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved her cats. Above all she treasured the time spent with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, William (Amanda) Heidenreich of Gastonia, NC, Joseph (Pam) Heidenreich of Pewaukee, WI; grandchildren, Kristin, Erica, Allison, Nicholas, Lindsay, Trevor, Ashley, and Haili; and great grandson Cameron on the way. Virginia is further survived by her brother, Harold (Sheila) Fink; other relatives, friends, and her two feline friends Samie and Sadie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sigwart; her son, John Sigwart; and her sister, Genevieve Hinkle.