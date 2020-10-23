RACINE – Virginia J. Douglas, 90, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
A memorial service for Virginia will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Gehne officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.
A complete obituary will appear in Saturday’s Journal Times and the funeral home web site once available.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
