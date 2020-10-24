Virginia J. Douglas

December 9, 1929—October 21, 2020
Virginia Douglas, 90, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center surrounded by her loving husband and children on October 21, 2020.
She was born in Racine on December 9, 1929 and was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (nee: Nelson) Woelfel. Virginia graduated from William Horlick High School in 1947. In September of 1948 she was united in marriage to Malcolm F Douglas with whom she spent 72 blessed years building a life with. Virginia was employed by Sears Robuck as an accountant for 30 years before retiring in 1990. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran church and enjoyed shopping, craft fairs, gardening and traveling to Door County with dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Thompson and Elaine Cobb as well as her brother William Woelfel. She is survived by her loving husband Malcolm Douglas, children Suzanne (Ronald) Vyvyan, David (Shawn) Douglas, grandchildren Lauren Douglas, David (Julietta) Douglas, Katie (Matthew) Albracht, Great-grandchildren Elisa, Erik and Logan Douglas and Amelia Albrecht as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service for Virginia will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Gehne officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their kindness, compassion and loving care provided to Virginia during her stay.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.