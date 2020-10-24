Virginia J. Douglas

December 9, 1929—October 21, 2020

Virginia Douglas, 90, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center surrounded by her loving husband and children on October 21, 2020.

She was born in Racine on December 9, 1929 and was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (nee: Nelson) Woelfel. Virginia graduated from William Horlick High School in 1947. In September of 1948 she was united in marriage to Malcolm F Douglas with whom she spent 72 blessed years building a life with. Virginia was employed by Sears Robuck as an accountant for 30 years before retiring in 1990. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran church and enjoyed shopping, craft fairs, gardening and traveling to Door County with dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Thompson and Elaine Cobb as well as her brother William Woelfel. She is survived by her loving husband Malcolm Douglas, children Suzanne (Ronald) Vyvyan, David (Shawn) Douglas, grandchildren Lauren Douglas, David (Julietta) Douglas, Katie (Matthew) Albracht, Great-grandchildren Elisa, Erik and Logan Douglas and Amelia Albrecht as well as many other relatives and friends.