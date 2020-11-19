 Skip to main content
Virginia Henderson
Virginia Henderson

RACINE—Found peace November 16, 2020. Survived by family and friends.

Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 at Church and Chapel Funeral Horne (7626 W. Greenfield Ave) from 12 noon until 2 PM.

For complete notice please visit our website at www.churchandchapel.com.

Church and Chapel

Skubal-Koelsch-Larsen

77th & Greenfield 414-476-0052

Obit—Condolences—Directions

www.churchandchapel.com

