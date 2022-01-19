Virginia H. Tretow

December 4, 1936—January 14, 2022

RACINE- Virginia H. (nee Neafus) Tretow, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 14, 2022.

She was born on December 4, 1936, to Marshall and Elizabeth (nee Greenwood) Neafus in Milwaukee, WI.

Virginia was united in marriage to Donald C. Tretow on November 24, 1962, in Milwaukee.

She was a graduate of West Milwaukee High School, class of “1954”.

Virginia was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Union Grove.

She was a coordinator for Meals on Wheels at Lincoln Lutheran of Racine.

Virginia enjoyed gardening, photography, socializing, traveling, caring for animals, cooking, baking and decorating for Christmas.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; daughters: Diane Tretow and Susan Jensen; granddaughter, Shaelyn Jensen; sister, Sally Jahrmann. She is further survived by numerous other family and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

Virginia will be laid to rest at Pilgrims Home Cemetery in The Village of Raymond.

Memorials in Virginia’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404