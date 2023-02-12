Virginia H. Johnson

Aug. 15, 1923 - Feb. 4, 2023

Virginia H. Johnson, 99, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in her home.

Virginia was born in Racine on August 15, 1923 to the late Emil and Edith (nee: Clope) Peterka. She graduated from William Horlick High School. On October 20, 1945 she was united in marriage to Cornel C. Johnson. Together they traveled extensively throughout the United States, every state except Hawaii.

Virginia was a strong matriarch with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed shopping and loved dogs.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Tom) Goodrich; her grandchildren: Jill Josepowicz, Eric (Cassie) Weaseman, Trevor (Carol) Jensen, Dana (David) Church, Drake Johnson, Amber Tumpach, Kelly Johnson, Whitney Johnson, Leighanne Johnson and Nicole Johnson; her great-grandchildren: Kayli, Christina, Taylor, Emily, Alyssa, Ayva, Olivia, Lily, Claire, Emma, Lauren, Porter, Ryker, and Everett; and her great-great-grandchild, Ezekiel.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Cornel; her daughter, Sally Weaseman and her son, Dan Johnson.

Funeral Services for Virginia were held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Purath- Strand Funeral Home. Interment followed in Country Haven Cemetery.

