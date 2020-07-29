Virginia 'Ginny' P. Wemmert (Nee: Garella)
CALEDONIA - Passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Loving mother of Jennifer (Tim) Jaeger. Dear Grandmother of Troy (Bria) Wemmert, Jordan (Caitlyn) Bloemers, Jaelynn Jaeger. Great-Grandmother of Braedyn, Hunter, Connor Wemmert and Blakelyn Bloemers. Also survived by her aunt Connie Sanfilippo her cousin Mary Ann Marshell and her great friend John Wemmert and other relatives and friends.
Virginia's hard work ethic started when she began farming at a young age and then continued her hard work at SC Johnson Co. for 47 years.
Private services will be held.
