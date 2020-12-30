Virginia 'Ginny' Christine Williams Anderegg

When the war ended, Andy and Ginny settled first in La Crosse, WI and moved to Racine in 1960. During this time, Ginny turned her attention to the four great passions that filled the next 75 years of her life. First and foremost, Ginny was about family. As a child, she dreamed of having four boys and she lived her dream. She was infinitely proud of her “four boys” and supported them in all of their efforts – from school to music to sports and beyond. For many of their school years, she was the consummate PTA volunteer, classroom assistant, and homework helper. As the boys grew into adults, she reveled in their marriages and was thrilled by the addition of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Second, she was a natural people-person, born organizer and skilled party planner. She loved to cook and entertain at home. Ginny and Andy made friends everywhere they went and kept those friendships for a lifetime. There was the Jupiter Street gang from the Horlick neighborhood and the Racine Unified gang of those who worked with Andy. There were friends made on their travels around the world and the many foreign exchange students who they hosted through Rotary and other organizations. There were church friends, volunteer friends, and friends of “her boys.” All were always welcome at their home and dinner table.