Virginia E. Blessinger (Nee: Degroot)

June 1, 1924—October 2, 2018
RACINE—Virginia E. Blessinger, age 94, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center.
She was born in Racine, June 1, 1924, daughter of the late Herbert and Josephine (Nee: Durben) DeGroot.
Virginia was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1942”. On October 18, 1947 she was united in marriage to John J. Blessinger who preceded her in death, September 11, 1980. In her younger years she was employed by Oster Mfg. Co., Hamilton Beach, and Twin Disc. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Actively involved in the community, Virginia was a Girl Scout Leader, volunteer and board member of Careers and Goodwill, and was a 75-year member of the Racine Eagles Club where she served as the state President from 1985-1986. Virginia was also an excellent cook and enjoyed knitting.
She enjoyed her many trips to the schools and sports hall to watch her grandchildren, great grandchildren do their skills at singing, plays, sports, Mass participation and getting awards. She had two favorite times of the year. Her most favorite was at Christmas. All those that could would pick a date near Christmas and gather at Grandma’s house. All the eating, talking and laughter would make her day for months. Her next time of happiness came on the First Sunday in August. Those that could would go to Bay Beach for a day of fun. Mom would love seeing all of the kids have fun on all the rides and during the fun picnic we had.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Theresa (Joe) Christoffel, Cecelia Hoffman, Virginia Kroll; her twelve grandchildren, Jim (Kori) Sheff, Emily (Matt) Spencer, Colin Blessinger, Rebecca Backhaus, Robert (Ashley) Christoffel, Sandra (Mike) Brewer, Clifton (Shannon) Hoffman, Barbara (Erick) Rooker, Jennifer (Luther) Esselstrom, Annette (James) Ruffalo, Cynthia (Chad) Tremelling; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Geri Blessinger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sons, Dennis Blessinger, John Blessinger; grandson, George Hoffman; great grandson, Bryan Christoffel, and son-in-law, Darrell Hoffman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Monday October 8, 2018, 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (with an Eagle service to start at 7:00 p.m.) and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to Virginia’s niece, Cherie DeGroot and her son Sam for all of their loving assistance.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
