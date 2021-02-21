Virginia Clara Mauer

Virginia was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After attending Trinity Lutheran School, Virginia graduated from Horlick High School in 1947. Virginia was first employed at Hamilton Beach in 1947. She was a mother and homemaker for most of her life. While raising her family, she waitressed for events, with her mother and sister, at Hotel Racine. She was employed for 14 years at Racine Unified Schools as a Food Service worker. She then retired in 1988 after eight years as manager of the RUSD school lunch program. Virginia was a member of four different golf leagues over the years; Johnson Park, South Hills, Washington Park, and Ive’s Grove. She was an active card player, and enjoyed her times playing cards and socializing with friends. Virginia was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, participating in Ladies Aide, Alter Guild, and Trinity Troopers. She served as president of Ladies Aide for many years. She loved decorating for their monthly meetings. Virginia enjoyed her time with her couples-club of friends that she and Harvey were part of for many years. They made lifetime friendships with this group.