November 26, 1929—February 17, 2021
RACINE — Virginia Clara Mauer (nee: Doepping), 91, passed away on February 17, 2021.
Virginia was born in Racine on November 26, 1929 to the late Paul and Clara (nee: Meltz) Doepping. After a blind date, and a courtship of two years, she was united in marriage to Harvey Frank Mauer at Trinity Lutheran Church of Racine, on June 30, 1951.
Virginia was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After attending Trinity Lutheran School, Virginia graduated from Horlick High School in 1947. Virginia was first employed at Hamilton Beach in 1947. She was a mother and homemaker for most of her life. While raising her family, she waitressed for events, with her mother and sister, at Hotel Racine. She was employed for 14 years at Racine Unified Schools as a Food Service worker. She then retired in 1988 after eight years as manager of the RUSD school lunch program. Virginia was a member of four different golf leagues over the years; Johnson Park, South Hills, Washington Park, and Ive’s Grove. She was an active card player, and enjoyed her times playing cards and socializing with friends. Virginia was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, participating in Ladies Aide, Alter Guild, and Trinity Troopers. She served as president of Ladies Aide for many years. She loved decorating for their monthly meetings. Virginia enjoyed her time with her couples-club of friends that she and Harvey were part of for many years. They made lifetime friendships with this group.
Virginia will be dearly missed by her loving family; her children, Linda (Kevin) Hlavka, Steven (Barbara) Mauer, of Racine, and David (Mary Lynn) Mauer, of Kenosha; her five grandchildren, Cassandra (Jeremy) Hautala, Candice (Dan) Dahlke, Camille (Ralph Padro) Hlavka, Paul (Lyndsay) Mauer, and Melissa (Alex) Transue; four great grandchildren, Sydney Hautala, Carter Dahlke, Ellie Dahlke and Reid Padro. Virginia also leaves behind nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends, including her special, lifetime friend, Carol Eckert. Virginia was preceded in death by her Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Elsie (Kuch) Mauer, sister, Geraldine (Doepping) Wolff, brother-in-law, Orville Wolff, brother, Eugene Doepping, sister-in-law, Elsie (Walter) Doepping, brother- and sister-in-law, Edwin Vobeda, and Mildred (Mauer) Vobeda.
Funeral services in honor of Virginia will be held on February 24, 2021, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and service following at 12:00 noon, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, with Pastor David Gehne officiating. Masks will be required for all those in attendance and we ask that you please follow social distancing guidelines. Virginia will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Racine. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made at www.purathstrand.com.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
