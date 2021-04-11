Sept. 16, 1925—Mar. 30, 2021
RACINE — Virginia Catherine Servi passed away peaceful on March 30th surrounded by her loving family.
Virginia was born on September 16, 1925 and shared that birthday with her beloved husband, Alvin. She grew up in Antigo, WI and graduated from Antigo High.
On July 2, 1947, at St John’s Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, the late Alvin J Servi. They were married for 54 years until his death in 2001.
Virginia’s working career was at JC Penney, a job she loved. She started out working in the toy department when JCP was located downtown, and then the stock room at the mall. She made many friends while working there and all affectionally called her “Vergie!!”
Above all, mom was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family dearly and was a selfless and humble woman who rarely complained. Mom’s favorite time was the holidays when all of her family was together.
Surviving are her children: Diane (Steven) Bergman, James (Becky) Servi and Jayne Rau, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Patricia Servi. Grandchildren: Gina and Mike Lewis, Janna Servi, Michael and Meghan Bergman, Sarah and Jason Holst, Daniel and Emilie Servi, Bethany Servi, Carly and John Rossbach, Kyle and Jessica Rau, and Emily Rau. Her great grandchildren: Liam and Lilly Lewis, Paxton and Aubrey Holst, Micah and Trevor Servi, Olivia Rau and Owen Rossbach. She is survived by three sister-in-law’s; Shirley, Jan, and Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
In addition to her loving husband, and her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved son Donald, and her son-in-law John Rau.
The family would like to thank Aunt Shirley — you were the best sister-in-law, EVER. You always made time to see mom when she was in Willowgreen and brought her favorite treats — sauerkraut and dumplings and those DELICOUS deserts. Also, the family wants to thank Cal and Brenda Servi and Scott and Angie Olsen, she treasured your visits. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Our heartfelt thanks to Williowgreen Assisted living and their dedicated staff. Mom spent six years there after her stroke and you all became mom’s extended family. Thank you, Lydia, Kitty, Sonia, and all those wonderful aides who took such good care of mom.
PS — Mom — I already miss you so much. Say hi to dad, Don, and John in heaven and keep them in line. I miss you to the moon and back — love, Diane!!!
A Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Ricardo Martin. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.sacredheartracineivestream.
A private family entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Sacred Heart Parish have been suggested.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
