Virginia Catherine Servi

In addition to her loving husband, and her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved son Donald, and her son-in-law John Rau.

The family would like to thank Aunt Shirley — you were the best sister-in-law, EVER. You always made time to see mom when she was in Willowgreen and brought her favorite treats — sauerkraut and dumplings and those DELICOUS deserts. Also, the family wants to thank Cal and Brenda Servi and Scott and Angie Olsen, she treasured your visits. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Our heartfelt thanks to Williowgreen Assisted living and their dedicated staff. Mom spent six years there after her stroke and you all became mom’s extended family. Thank you, Lydia, Kitty, Sonia, and all those wonderful aides who took such good care of mom.

PS — Mom — I already miss you so much. Say hi to dad, Don, and John in heaven and keep them in line. I miss you to the moon and back — love, Diane!!!

A Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Ricardo Martin. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.sacredheartracineivestream.