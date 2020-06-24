Virginia C. Kovach
Virginia C. Kovach

2/16/1923—6/20/2020

FRANKLIN—Virginia C. Kovach “Ginny” (Nee: Acker) Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the age of 97.

Please see the funeral homes website for family details.

Visitation at Max Sass funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Friday, June 26, 11 am—2 PM. Funeral service at 2 PM. Burial at St. Martin Of Tours Cemetery.

Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home

Mission Hills Chapel

8910 W. Drexel Ave.

Franklin, WI. 53132

414-427-0707

www.maxsass.com

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Kovach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

