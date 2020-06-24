2/16/1923—6/20/2020
FRANKLIN—Virginia C. Kovach “Ginny” (Nee: Acker) Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the age of 97.
Please see the funeral homes website for family details.
Visitation at Max Sass funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Friday, June 26, 11 am—2 PM. Funeral service at 2 PM. Burial at St. Martin Of Tours Cemetery.
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home
Mission Hills Chapel
8910 W. Drexel Ave.
Franklin, WI. 53132
414-427-0707
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Kovach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.