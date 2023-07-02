Aug. 23, 1922—June 28, 2023

Virginia Buhler, age 100, passed away in her home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was born in Clarion, Iowa, August 23, 1922, daughter of the late William and Marian (Nee: Lockwood) Devine.

Virginia was a graduate of Washington Park High School and UW-Milwaukee. On May 11, 1944, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Allen C. Buhler who preceded her in death, April 18, 2011.

In addition to dealing with the many challenges raising six children can bring, she stayed active in various endeavors. To name a few, she was a board member at RAM art museum, and the Racine Community Foundation. She was involved in organizing and attended many Ecumenical Women’s Retreats at Siena Center. She was a co-worker of Mother Teresa and a member of the Catholic Junior League. She volunteered at the Racine County Jail lending an ear to those serving time in the juvenile detention center.

But where Gini truly shined was in her unique ability to see ways in which she could help others. On a scale both grand and small, nothing gave her more joy than this. She always did so in a very quiet way, never looking for accolades.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Lynn Buhler, William (Kam) Buhler, Ellen (Joseph) Albrecht, Laura (Michael) Palazzola, Thomas (Marcia) Buhler, John Buhler (Helen Morelan); 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ann; granddaughter, Sarah Underhill; brother, W. Thomas Devine and in-laws: Ellen Devine, James and Barbara Murray, and David and Edith Buhler.

We would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Valda Valeviciute and Saulute Aleksaitiene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 6, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery. Memorials to RAM or the Racine Community Foundation have been suggested.

