March 5, 1930 – March 7, 2021

Virginia (Balke) Beiley passed away at Ascension All Saints in Racine on March 7, 2021. She was born to the late Emil and Louise (Lenzke) Balke in Racine on March 5, 1930. On February 4, 1956 she married the late Elwood Beiley (April 2, 2006) in Racine. All her life she was considered a homemaker, taking care of her siblings at a very young age, and later going on to raise her beloved children. When she was not taking care of her family, she loved knitting, taking trips with her husband and family including camping trips, trips to the casino and many others. She also loved visiting with her late neighbors Norma and Vivian. Out of all her past times, her favorite was spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by a brother: Richard Balke, her children: Robert Beiley of Racine, Donna (William) Austin of Reno, Linda (Kevin) Mann of Racine, grandchildren: Jason (Katrina), Mike(Sheryl) Dustin, Noah (Olivia) and Zack, and nine great-grandchildren with an additional two on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Larry Balke, Robert Balke, Melvin Balke, sisters-in-law: Barb, Marilyn, Bernadette “Bunny”, and Geraldine; brothers-in-law: Richard and Gary; and nephews: Timothy Beiley and David Balke.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Nurses on 3D at Ascension All Saints Angi and Liz, as well as Nurse Lacrecia for all of their wonderful support during this difficult time. As per the family’s wishes, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the family would be appreciated. We will have a celebration of life at future date when it’s nice outside.