September 26, 1920—October 6, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mrs. Virginia B. Lehmann, 101, passed away at Seasons Hospice—Ignite in Oak Creek on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

She was born in Baltimore, MD on September 26, 1920, the daughter of the late Theodore and Helena (nee: Vogel) Schantz. On June 6, 1941, she married Harold A. Lehmann. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2002.

Mrs. Lehmann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her entire family. She also was passionate about animals and cherished all her dogs and cats that preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters and son, Linda Ecklund of Racine, Steven (Luann) Lehmann of Shorewood and Jennifer Watkins of Racine. She is further survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Mrs. Lehmann was also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene (Sally) Schantz.

A private service and interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Mrs. Lehmann’s name have been suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403