Virginia A. Napolitano

Feb. 22, 1941—Sept. 25, 2022

LINCOLN, NE—Virginia A. Napolitano, of Lincoln, NE, passed away peacefully September 25, 2022. Born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 22, 1941.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alexander L. Napolitano and children, Keith and Scott (Sue) Napolitano, who were the light of her life; four fantastic grandchildren: Dr. Catherine, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Leo Napolitano; brother, Ken Adams and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill Adams; sister-in-law, Mary; and sister-in-law, Dawn Adams.

A graveside service will be held at Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE 68138) on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com

