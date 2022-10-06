Virginia A. Napolitano

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alexander L. Napolitano and children, Keith and Scott (Sue) Napolitano, who were the light of her life; four fantastic grandchildren: Dr. Catherine, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Leo Napolitano; brother, Ken Adams and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill Adams; sister-in-law, Mary; and sister-in-law, Dawn Adams.