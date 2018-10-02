RACINE—Virginia Avila Belmares, 57, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, September 24, 2018.
Funeral services will be held Tonight, Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Jesus Alive Ministries, 3011 Erie Street, Racine at 6:30 p.m. The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at Jesus Alive Ministries. Domingo Cervantes is officiating. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
Strouf Funeral Home
262-632-5101 1001 High Street
